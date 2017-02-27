RCMP arrest man who stole truck with disabled man inside in Stony Plain
The man who police say stole a vehicle with a mentally disabled man in the passenger seat was arrested Tuesday by Stony Plain RCMP. Police said the man, who is in his 20s, jumped in a 1977 maroon Chevrolet Silverado that was left running at the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre Tuesday afternoon.
