RCMP arrest man who stole truck with ...

RCMP arrest man who stole truck with disabled man inside in Stony Plain

36 min ago Read more: CBC News

The man who police say stole a vehicle with a mentally disabled man in the passenger seat was arrested Tuesday by Stony Plain RCMP. Police said the man, who is in his 20s, jumped in a 1977 maroon Chevrolet Silverado that was left running at the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre Tuesday afternoon.

