Question of how best to tax legal pot still a long way off, Morneau suggests

A man lights a marijuana joint as he participates in the 4/20 protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, April 20, 2015. Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the Liberal government has not decided how to tax marijuana, but is instead focused on making sure it stays out of the hands of children and criminals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld OTTAWA - The Trudeau government is still wrestling with how to tax recreational pot, even as it indicates it's poised to introduce long-awaited legalization legislation next month in advance of April 20 - the "Weed Day" popularly known as 4/20.

