Province gives climate funding to farm centre

By J.W. Schnarr Shannon Phillips was at Lethbridge College campus on Friday to announce a new solar energy efficiency project at the Farm Stewardship Centre. Money will be used to upgrade lighting J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] The Lethbridge Farm Stewardship Centre has found another use for the sun through solar energy efficiency upgrades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.