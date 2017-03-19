Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion

Herald photo by Melissa Villeneuve A group of about one dozen people gathered at City Hall on Sunday to protest Motion M103, presented by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid in the House of Commons, which condemns A'Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discriminationA'. The rally was one of several that took place across the country, organized by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens.

