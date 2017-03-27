Profits made of sand: Specialty sand market heats up as oil, gas drilling rebounds
Signs of the Canadian oil and gas industry's recovery from a punishing two-year downturn are emerging in unlikely places, including fine grains of sand. Demand for the especially round and crush-proof type of sand used to help extract shale oil and gas is climbing, as more drilling rigs get fired up and operators pump higher amounts of sand into wells, say industry watchers, who foresee a big jump in the year ahead.
