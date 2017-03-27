Premier Brad Wall invites Calgary energy companies to relocate to Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is taking a turf war with Alberta to its economic heart, inviting energy companies based in Calgary to move their headquarters to his province. In a letter to Whitecap Resources , Wall offers to subsidize relocation costs, trim taxes and royalties and help find space in unused government buildings if the oil and gas firm moves to Saskatchewan.
