Power Metals Corp. Acquires 2 Alberta Petro Lithium Brine Properties...
Power Metals Corp. is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of new lithium brine claim areas totalling 42,000 acres of prime ground in the Drumheller and Peace River areas. Johnathan More, President and CEO stated "We are very pleased to further expand our asset package in Alberta, with these addtional accretive and strategic projects.
