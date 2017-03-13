Police investigate fire at west Edmon...

Police investigate fire at west Edmonton strip mall, possible evidence of arson in mail slot

Police say there are indications an accelerant may have been used in the mail slot of at least one of the businesses that caught fire at a west Edmonton strip mall on March 15, 2017. Edmonton police are trying to determine if a fire at a west end strip mall Wednesday morning was deliberately set.

