Police arrest man after insulin pump stolen from child at Alberta hockey arena
A man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts after an insulin pump was stolen from a diabetic child at a hockey arena near Calgary. Airdrie RCMP said an off-duty Calgary Police Service member recognized the suspect involved in the pump theft at the Stew Hendry Arena in northeast Calgary on March 11. Kevin Roggeveen, 51, of Alberta, was consequently charged with theft over $5,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Mar 11
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Mar 11
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC