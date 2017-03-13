Police arrest man after insulin pump stolen from child at Alberta hockey arena

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts after an insulin pump was stolen from a diabetic child at a hockey arena near Calgary. Airdrie RCMP said an off-duty Calgary Police Service member recognized the suspect involved in the pump theft at the Stew Hendry Arena in northeast Calgary on March 11. Kevin Roggeveen, 51, of Alberta, was consequently charged with theft over $5,000.

