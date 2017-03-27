Parole board denies release to man who kidnapped girl from Calgary mall
Calgary radio station CHQR says it has learned that sex offender John Francis Dionne will be staying behind bars for at least another couple of years. The Parole Board of Canada has ordered his continued detention, as he serves out his sentence for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl from Calgary's Deerfoot Mall in February 2011.
