Pair charged after rifle drawn during Edmonton parking lot dispute
A man and woman have been charged following a bizarre series of events that reportedly included a thrown slurpee and a rifle in a south Edmonton parking lot Monday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to a complaint at a parking lot in the area of Calgary Trail and G.A. MacDonald Avenue, just south of 42 Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC