Owner of poisoned dogs tapped out

18 hrs ago

Money has run out for a Longview woman who's nursing her service dog back to health after he was poisoned in her backyard early this month. Charlotte Judd said she can no longer afford follow up veterinary visits or medication for her 10-month-old great Pyrenese-cross Sampson and her daughter's two-year-old border collie-kelpie cross Quinn.

