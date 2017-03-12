OHV users take to the streets in protest
A© Lethbridge Herald photo by Tijana Martin A convoy of off-highway vehicles flooded the streets of Blairmore, along 20th Avenue on Saturday to protest the Government of AlbertaA*s proposal to phase out OHVs in the Castle parks area. @TMartinHerald Blairmore rally attracts hundreds Tijana Martin Lethbridge Herald [email protected] Hundreds of off-highway vehicles flooded the streets of Blairmore on Saturday to protest the Alberta government's proposal to phase them out of the Castle parks area.
