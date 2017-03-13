Number of Albertans seeking medically...

Number of Albertans seeking medically assisted death approaches 100

Ninety-seven patients in Alberta have sought medical assistance to end their lives since February 6, 2016, Alberta Health Services data shows . Medical assistance in dying became legal last June but between February and June of 2016, patients could access MAID with a court order.

