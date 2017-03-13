Number of Albertans seeking medically assisted death approaches 100
Ninety-seven patients in Alberta have sought medical assistance to end their lives since February 6, 2016, Alberta Health Services data shows . Medical assistance in dying became legal last June but between February and June of 2016, patients could access MAID with a court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier...
|10 hr
|Clint
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta
|Tue
|Jason
|1
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Mar 11
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Mar 11
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC