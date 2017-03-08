Northern Alberta First Nation walks b...

Northern Alberta First Nation walks back on plan to block oil and gas companies

CBC News

The Bigstone Cree First Nation wrote a letter intending to install gates to and from the community to control who comes in or out. A northern Alberta community is walking back on its initial proposal to stop certain oil and gas companies from entering by putting up gates at the entrance ways to the community.

Alberta

