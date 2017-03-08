Northern Alberta First Nation walks back on plan to block oil and gas companies
The Bigstone Cree First Nation wrote a letter intending to install gates to and from the community to control who comes in or out. A northern Alberta community is walking back on its initial proposal to stop certain oil and gas companies from entering by putting up gates at the entrance ways to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|12 hr
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC