North Calgary residents hold rally to demand new high school
People living in north Calgary communities held a rally Sunday afternoon, demanding a public high school be built because there aren't enough in the area to accommodate their population and demographics. The rally was held on the vacant high school site located across from Nose Creek Middle School, between 12027 and 12069 Coventry Hills Way N.E. Rally organizers said the communities of Coventry Hills, Country Hills, Harvest Hills and Panorama Hills have the same population as Airdrie, which has three public high schools.
