No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after what's believed to be a terrorist incident left at least four dead in London. London police say four people have died, including an attacker and a police officer, and some 20 more have been wounded in the incident, which occurred on the grounds of the Parliament Buildings and the nearby Westminster Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC