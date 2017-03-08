New plans unveiled for Jasper Avenue ...

New plans unveiled for Jasper Avenue revamp

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

The city has unveiled its latest plan to revamp Jasper Avenue, one that sees the addition of medians and the removal of bus lanes. The updated plan was unveiled at an open house on Saturday and incorporated feedback from the last open house that the city held in November .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Sat Blues McGoos 3
News Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat Sat PANDEMIC 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Mar 1 Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC