Muslim University of Alberta student denounces Islamophobia in House of Commons speech
Before making an impassioned speech in front of more than 300 women in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Srosh Hassana hadn't even heard of Equal Voice, the organization that allowed her the opportunity. The Edmonton-area student was one of 338 women brought to the House of Commons in Ottawa for the Daughters of the Vote campaign, which brings women leaders from across Canada to Parliament Hill to encourage political participation.
