Muslim University of Alberta student ...

Muslim University of Alberta student denounces Islamophobia in House of Commons speech

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Before making an impassioned speech in front of more than 300 women in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Srosh Hassana hadn't even heard of Equal Voice, the organization that allowed her the opportunity. The Edmonton-area student was one of 338 women brought to the House of Commons in Ottawa for the Daughters of the Vote campaign, which brings women leaders from across Canada to Parliament Hill to encourage political participation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat 6 hr Mumps in Oakville 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Mar 1 Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC