Murder accused will have former prosecutor represent him

The former chief prosecutor for Lethbridge will be representing one of two men charged with second-degree murder for a New Year's Eve homicide in Medicine Hat. William Wister went on the record Wednesday to represent Leonard Robert Terence Beaulieu, who faces a second-degree murder charge over the death of Jordan Pede.

