Mounties looking for man who stole insulin pump from child at arena near Calgary
Police say a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. The boy's mother says it's a lifeline for her son, who has type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time. He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining, black running shoes white Nike logo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mon
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC