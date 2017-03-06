Mounties looking for man who stole insulin pump from child at arena near Calgary

Police say a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. The boy's mother says it's a lifeline for her son, who has type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time. He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining, black running shoes white Nike logo.

