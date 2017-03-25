Mitzel left his mark in southeast Alberta
One enduring image of Len Mitzel involves the looming former MLA obviously crestfallen on the night of the 2013 election, but dutifully answering questions while holding two gigantic bouquets of flowers in his arms. The former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA was laid to rest at a ceremony in Foremost Friday.
