Measles alert issued after case confi...

Measles alert issued after case confirmed on flight from Vancouver to Edmonton

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Georgia Straight

Alberta Health Services issued a public alert today that a person who traveled on a flight from Vancouver to Edmonton has been confirmed to have had a case of measles. The flight, Westjet Flight WS 186, left Vancouver International Airport at 10:20 p.m. on February 24. It arrived on February 25 at Edmonton International Airport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Mar 1 Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC