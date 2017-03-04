Man charged with aggravated assault remains in custody
A 24-year-old Lethbridge man facing charges in connection with an assault several days ago made his first appearance in court Friday. Cee Cee Junior Across The Mountain, who is charged with aggravated assault and robbery, appeared by closed-circuit TV from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre where he has been remanded since shortly after his arrest Tuesday.
