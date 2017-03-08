Lethbridge firefighters battled weath...

Lethbridge firefighters battled weather in efforts to raise money for muscular dystrophy

A group of Lethbridge firefighters descended from the roof of Hudson's on Sunday, where they had set up camp on since Thursday, to raise money for muscular dystrophy. This was the fourth year for the fundraiser and they didn't exactly get the weather they'd hoped for.

