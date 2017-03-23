Lethbridge athletes hope to be discov...

Lethbridge athletes hope to be discovered as next Olympian at RBC Training Ground

University of Lethbridge sprinter Doyin Adepoju hopes to be discovered as the next great Olympian as part of RBC Training Ground. RBC Training Ground hit the road again this year in the hopes of finding future Canadian Olympians in Lethbridge this weekend.

Alberta

