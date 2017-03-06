Legendary Canadian dragster has new home at Reynolds-Alberta Museum
A dragster that put Canada on the map on the international race circuit during the 1970s has joined the fleet of historic vehicles at Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin. The 1975 Top Fuel Dragster known as "Wheeler Dealer" was donated to the Alberta government by the owner of the vehicle, Dr. Brian Friesen.
Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
