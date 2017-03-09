Knees together' judge to resign, after Judicial Council rules he should lose his job
A judge who asked a sexual assault complainant in a trial why she couldn't keep her knees together is resigning. The Canadian Judicial Council says Justice Robin Camp 's conduct was "manifestly and profoundly destructive" in regard to the impartiality and integrity of the bench.
