'I've lost 45 years of work': Alta. c...

'I've lost 45 years of work': Alta. car collector loses $3M collection to fire

An Alberta car collector is devastated after he lost more than an estimated $3 million worth of uninsured antique cars and trucks in a fire on Thursday afternoon. The once pristine antiques were reduced to charred rubble and piles of scrap metal after a fire burned through the 27,000 square-foot dairy barn where Bert Curtiss store his collection.

Alberta

