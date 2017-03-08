'I've lost 45 years of work': Alta. car collector loses $3M collection to fire
An Alberta car collector is devastated after he lost more than an estimated $3 million worth of uninsured antique cars and trucks in a fire on Thursday afternoon. The once pristine antiques were reduced to charred rubble and piles of scrap metal after a fire burned through the 27,000 square-foot dairy barn where Bert Curtiss store his collection.
