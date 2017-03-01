'He relives this every day': Calgary ...

'He relives this every day': Calgary father pleads guilty to shooting daughter, murdering wife

Read more: National Post

Shot twice by her father, a city teen played dead as her dad murdered her mother, a Calgary court heard Wednesday. Hien Tuan Lam, 44, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder of his wife, Hue Ngoc Nguyen, and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of his daughter, Jammie Lam, then 15. Crown prosecutor Shane Parker told Justice David Gates the offender shot both his wife and daughter during an argument last May 24 at the family's Rundlehorn Drive N.E. home.

