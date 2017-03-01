'He relives this every day': Calgary father pleads guilty to shooting daughter, murdering wife
Shot twice by her father, a city teen played dead as her dad murdered her mother, a Calgary court heard Wednesday. Hien Tuan Lam, 44, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder of his wife, Hue Ngoc Nguyen, and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of his daughter, Jammie Lam, then 15. Crown prosecutor Shane Parker told Justice David Gates the offender shot both his wife and daughter during an argument last May 24 at the family's Rundlehorn Drive N.E. home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|18 hr
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Wed
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC