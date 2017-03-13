Graphic video shows man shot by Edmonton police after he pulled out...
A man was critically injured after a city police officer opened fire responding to a gun call that sent bystanders fleeing a north Edmonton intersection where a long-barreled gun still lies on the road. The man was transported in critical condition to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries as officers converged on the area near 137 Avenue and 50 Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta
|2 hr
|Jason
|1
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Mar 11
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Mar 11
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC