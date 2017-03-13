Graphic video shows man shot by Edmonton police after he pulled out...

A man was critically injured after a city police officer opened fire responding to a gun call that sent bystanders fleeing a north Edmonton intersection where a long-barreled gun still lies on the road. The man was transported in critical condition to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries as officers converged on the area near 137 Avenue and 50 Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

