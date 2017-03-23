Government of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Alberta
The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the new judicial application process announced on October 20, 2016. The new process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Thu
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Thu
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Thu
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC