Going green: Enmax winds federal contract for renewable energy in Alberta

8 hrs ago

The federal government has handed out one of its first major contracts as part of a promise to run all of its operations on renewable energy within a decade. Enmax Energy Corp. has been awarded a five-year contract worth $131 million to supply the federal government's electricity needs in Alberta.

