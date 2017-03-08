Firm opening West Virginia natural gas equipment shop
A Canadian firm's subsidiary is taking over a former machine shop in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle to make and sell natural gas compression equipment that will create up to 130 jobs. Gov. Jim Justice says Bidell Gas Compression will operate out of a 100,000-square-foot facility in Weirton that was previously owned by ArcelorMittal Steel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|Sat
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat
|Sat
|PANDEMIC
|2
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC