Fire at southwest Calgary strip mall shuts down Macleod Trail in both directions

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Urban Square strip mall in southwest Calgary at around 1 p.m. Saturday. MacLeod Trail was shut down in both directions temporarily between 42 Avenue and 45 Avenue southwest due to the blaze.

