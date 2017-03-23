Fire at southwest Calgary strip mall shuts down Macleod Trail in both directions
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Urban Square strip mall in southwest Calgary at around 1 p.m. Saturday. MacLeod Trail was shut down in both directions temporarily between 42 Avenue and 45 Avenue southwest due to the blaze.
