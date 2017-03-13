Festival City Winds - Cityscapes

The Festival City Winds Advanced Band, under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy J. Grasdahl, invites you to Cityscapes taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton . The Advanced Band is pleased to welcome trombonist Dr. James Bicigo as its guest soloist.

