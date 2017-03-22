Family of attacked Elk Island youth worker felt - anger' seeing teens charged with attempted murder
WATCH ABOVE: Two teens charged with attempted murder were back in court. A family member of the woman injured in the alleged attack speaks out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|2 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Mar 19
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Mar 19
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Mar 19
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC