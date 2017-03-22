Family of attacked Elk Island youth w...

Family of attacked Elk Island youth worker felt - anger' seeing teens charged with attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

WATCH ABOVE: Two teens charged with attempted murder were back in court. A family member of the woman injured in the alleged attack speaks out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) 1 hr AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 2 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) Mar 19 Dan b 4
News 'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga... Mar 19 Orville Wright Es... 1
News Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o... Mar 19 Raquel Notley - NDP 1
News Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi... Mar 18 Kevins BuddyBurgers 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC