Family anxious ahead of Calgary imam's appearance in Turkish court

A Calgary imam who has spent more than seven months in a Turkish prison has a court date scheduled for today, his family says. Davud Hanci is expected to appear before a judge by video conference on allegations he helped orchestrate last summer's attempted coup.

