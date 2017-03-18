Fair Entry program cuts fees for low-income families

The city is accepting Fair Entry applications to assist low-income residents of Medicine Hat to access programs and services at local pools, recreation facilities, seniors services and the Esplanade.--NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT Starting Monday, low-income Hatters can apply to pay a reduced admission price at city recreation, cultural and some seniors' programs, a Friday release stated. The "Fair Entry" policy was first announced in late 2016, ahead of general fee increases this year as the city moves to better recover costs at pools, recreation facilities and other services that require taxpayer funding.

