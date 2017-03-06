Edmonton woman suffers 2 broken arms ...

Edmonton woman suffers 2 broken arms after crow bar attack in - vicious road rage' incident

An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital with two broken arms after she was hit with a crow bar during what police are calling a vicious road rage incident in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning. Police were told a 34-year-old woman was heading north on 87 Street when she approached a silver Chevrolet Aveo.

