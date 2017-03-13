Edmonton poised to take advantage of our winter to develop driverless trucks
The city is trying to lay the groundwork so Edmonton can be North America's leader in testing, and developing, driverless vehicles. City council's urban planning committee was told the closest achievable market is trucks.
