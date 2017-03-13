Edmonton poised to take advantage of ...

Edmonton poised to take advantage of our winter to develop driverless trucks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The city is trying to lay the groundwork so Edmonton can be North America's leader in testing, and developing, driverless vehicles. City council's urban planning committee was told the closest achievable market is trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Smith: First Nation artist Alex Janvier... Wed Clint 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Tue MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Alberta Tue Jason 1
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Mar 11 Blues McGoos 3
News Mumps cases now at 11 in Medicine Hat Mar 11 PANDEMIC 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 2 Sam 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC