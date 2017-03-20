Ed Sheeran adds more tour dates after sellout
Ed Sheeran 's a real sellout...and by "sellout," we mean that he sold so many tickets for his tour that he had to add more shows. Tickets for the first 49 concerts of Ed's North American arena tour were gone "within minutes," according to his record label, so he's now added 11 additional shows.
