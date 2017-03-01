Dry winter could lead to active wildfire season in Alberta
A University of Alberta professor says Alberta could potentially face an active wildfire season this spring, nearly a year after the Fort McMurray wildfire ravaged thousands of hectares, destroyed hundreds of houses and displaced an entire community. Mike Flannigan, the director of the Western Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at the University of Alberta, said the fairly dry winter is to blame.
