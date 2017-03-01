Drugs, cash and stolen property seized from southern Alberta homes in joint police investigation
An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and other police agencies has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash and stolen property from homes in southern Alberta. It was the result of a joint investigation between ALERT, Medicine Hat's organized crime team, the Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP in Gleichen.
