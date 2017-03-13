Douglas Garland asks Alberta Court of Appeal to overturn triple murder conviction
Douglas Garland is asking the Alberta Court of Appeal to overturn his convictions on three counts of first-degree-murder. Douglas Garland has asked Alberta's highest court to overturn his convictions and sentence on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a five-year-old Calgary boy and his grandparents.
