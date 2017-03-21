Details on new and modernized Calgary schools to be released Tuesday
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci will share further details at a 10 a.m. event at Forest Lawn High School. A similar news conference will be held in Spruce Grove, Alta., at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|23 hr
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga...
|Sun
|Orville Wright Es...
|1
|Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o...
|Sun
|Raquel Notley - NDP
|1
|Alberta's PC leadership candidates make last-mi...
|Mar 18
|Kevins BuddyBurgers
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Wildrose 'not our enemies' Kenney says in PC le...
|Mar 18
|Alison Redfern - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC