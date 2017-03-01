Desperate businessman commits suicide after losing $300K in...
Frederick Turbide sent a photo of his suicide note to an overseas investment dealer just before Christmas in a desperate last attempt to recover his missing life savings. Over the previous few months, the 61-year-old Edmonton businessman had lost more than $300,000 in the murky world of binary option trading, and was hoping against hope the dealer he knew as Julian Wellington could somehow make it right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 2
|Sam
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Mar 1
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC