Desperate businessman commits suicide after losing $300K in...

Frederick Turbide sent a photo of his suicide note to an overseas investment dealer just before Christmas in a desperate last attempt to recover his missing life savings. Over the previous few months, the 61-year-old Edmonton businessman had lost more than $300,000 in the murky world of binary option trading, and was hoping against hope the dealer he knew as Julian Wellington could somehow make it right.

