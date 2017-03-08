Criminal charges for 28 people relating to Muskrat Falls protests
Eighteen men and 10 women from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Cartwright, Sheshatshiu, Northwest River, Rigolet, Port Hope Simpson and Benoit's Cove have been charged. Summons have been issued for those charged, who are slated to appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court on April 11. The protestors have been charged with disobeying a court order, mischief over $5,000, mischief, taking a motor vehicle without consent and breaches of a court order.
