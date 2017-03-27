Coroner stands by conclusions in Kala...

Coroner stands by conclusions in Kalamalka Lake drowning death

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

After a review at the request of family members, the BC Coroners Service is not changing its original conclusions in the death of an Alberta man who drowned in Kalamalka Lake in 2015. "Investigation revealed that Mr. Letkeman and another person had recently formed a suicide pact," regional coroner Larry Marzinzik said in a revised coroner's report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) Mar 19 Dan b 4
News 'They didn't charge the Wright brothers': Calga... Mar 19 Orville Wright Es... 1
News Centre-right parties set to merge in Canada's o... Mar 19 Raquel Notley - NDP 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC