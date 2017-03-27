Coroner stands by conclusions in Kalamalka Lake drowning death
After a review at the request of family members, the BC Coroners Service is not changing its original conclusions in the death of an Alberta man who drowned in Kalamalka Lake in 2015. "Investigation revealed that Mr. Letkeman and another person had recently formed a suicide pact," regional coroner Larry Marzinzik said in a revised coroner's report.
