Conservatives quash idea of offering refund to encourage leadership dropouts

Brad Trost speaks during the Conservative leadership debate at the Maclab Theatre in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Trost wants his party to offer partial refunds to his rivals to encourage some of them to drop out of the race.Trost says the field of 14 contenders would benefit from some paring down, but concedes that won't likely happen without some sort of an incentive.

